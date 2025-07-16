The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has begun implementing the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act of 2025, which requires vehicle owners to pay a US$30 fee per term to access ZBC radio services before they can pay their road tax and insure their vehicles.

The primary aim of this legislative requirement is to boost revenue collection for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation by linking insurance to radio licence compliance.

Is the ZBC radio licence now mandatory for motorists?

Yes, it is. Statutory Instrument 73 of 2025 on the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act {Chapter 12:06} (No. 2 of 2025) fixed July 15, 2025, as the date on which the Act shall come into operation.

“The additional amendments will, among other provisions, provide for the following – broadening and introducing new definitions under Section 38A; and prohibition of the sale of motor vehicle registration licences or motor vehicle insurance cover or policy to a person without a current radio licence or an exemption from ZBC under Section 38B,” Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere told journalists at a Cabinet briefing in 2024.

Is there a waiver for this new requirement?

The requirement to purchase a radio licence can only be waived if one obtains an exemption from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation or if the vehicle is not equipped with a radio receiver.

What does the new clause of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act say about the issuance and sale of motor insurance cover?

“The Zimbabwe National Road Administration and every motor insurance company shall only issue a motor vehicle licence and motor insurance policy respectively to individuals who either hold a current radio licence issued by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation or a valid exemption certificate from ZBC unless the vehicle to be insured is not equipped with a radio receiver,” reads part of the clause.

How will the revenue generated from the radio licence fees help ZBC?

Information gleaned from debates on the Bill indicated that the funding would support broader broadcasting sector reforms, including budgetary support for digitalisation of up to Z$200 million.

“These amendments will expand our revenue base, allowing us to invest in high-quality broadcasting infrastructure and content production,” ZBC board chairperson Helliate Rushwaya said, welcoming the amendments and how they would enhance the national broadcaster’s financial stability.

How much are vehicle owners required to pay?

The ZBC listener’s licence fee for a private vehicle is set at US$30 per term (four months) or US$90 per annum.

Are pensioners aged over 65 exempted?

The listener’s licence concession for pensioners aged 65 and over applies to radio and television for home use only, not for car radios.

What if the car radio is not working?

Whether or not the car radio is functioning, if a vehicle is fitted with a radio, the owner is liable to pay the fee according to the new regulations.

Potential revenue from ZBC Radio Licences

According to ZINARA, the country has approximately 1.2 million registered vehicles, but only 800 000 motorists pay their licences.

With vehicle radio licences priced at US$30 per quarter and US$90 per year, this could generate about US$72 million in potential revenue for ZBC annually.

If all registered vehicles pay, this could yield close to US$110 million a year.

