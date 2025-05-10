Senior Hearts and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga who is out of prison on bail says he will continue speaking his mind adding that doing so does not violate his bail conditions.

He was responding to one of his X followers, B Chikerema who had advised him not to speak a lot, lest he anger those imprisoned him in the first place.

“Thank God you are now out on bail dhara we are happy for u and family because you are on bail would it not be best to avoid too much talks lest you breach that which made them wish for you not to get bail… wishing you the best,” said Chikerema.

In response, Mhlanga said:

“My bail conditions are I should not interfere with State witnesses, according to state papers the witnesses are two police officers,” .

“I actually fear them, can’t interfere with them so I am safe. My rights to free speech were not violated.

He also the same court ordered him to go and report every Friday at Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order adding that despite his fears he will respect the court.

Zwnews