The government has announced the reopening of schools starting with examination classes.

According to the ministry of education examination classes will reopen on Monday 3 January 2022, with other classes reopening a week later.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“If your child is writing O’level or A’level Exams, then they must go to school on Monday 3 January 2022.

“If they are not in the above Exam Classes, then they must report to their class on Monday 10 January 2022 (a week later),” he said.

Apparently, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the school calendar has been adjusted to decongest schools.

Of recent, schools were identified as hotspots with a number of cases being registered in learning institutions.

Last year this saw learning time being lost due to lockdowns.

Zwnews