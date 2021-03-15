Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) acting chief executive Moses Julius Juma, who lost an appeal to a two-year jail sentence is on the run.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched a man-hunt for Juma, who was in October 2018 slapped with a two-year jail term for criminal abuse of office.

“Moses Julius Juma former ZINARA Acting Chief Executive Officer is a fugitive from justice.

“He was convicted and sentenced for Criminal abuse of duty at the Rotten Row Magistrate Court. However, he appealed at the High Court against his conviction and sentence,” said ZACC.

Juma lost his appeal and has to serve his sentence, and according to ZACC he disappeared soon after the results of his appeal.

The anti-graft body has since called for anyone with information on his whereabouts to advise the ZACC on the following whatsapp number 0719529483, 0242307065/6/7.

In 2016, Juma and then co-accused, former board member Davison Norupiri, the then ZINARA’s finance committee chairperson, were released from police custody at the irregular order of then Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko.

Mphoko, reportedly descended on Avondale Police Station in Harare at night and ordered the release of Juma and Norupiri, who had been arrested by the ZACC on graft allegations involving over $1 million.

Apparently, Juma was convicted of picking, without going to tender back in 2014, a tax consultancy company for a contract worth over US$500 000.

-Zwnews