Former Zimbabwe Republic Police boss Doctor Augustine Chihuri, whose US$30m real estate empire could soon be forfeited to the state, alleges that President Mnangagwa harbours a vendetta against him dating back to the liberation struggle when ED allegedly forced himself upon Chihuri’s wife.
This was revealed by journalist Brezh Malaba who posted on social media:
