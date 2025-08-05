Former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has bemoaned what he calls discord within the ruling party.

Kasukuwere was reacting to the supposed cooption of businessperson Kuda Tagwirei into the ZANU PF Central Committee.

His comments comes after ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa posted the said cooption of the businessperson, before he deleted the X post.

However, went on to repost the same statement once again.

“Tweeting a supposed party position at 3am is deeply disturbing! Zvichiri zvemusangano here?

“…Why not call a Press Conference at the HQ and speak from there not from your blankets! A leader can’t work up to pee and tweet at the same time,” Kasukuwere said.

Zwnews