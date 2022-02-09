Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has taken a swipe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for respecting the dead heroes more than the living.

Zivhu who professes to be Mnangagwa’s chief supporter says the teachers are the living heroes, but the government is not concerned with their welfare.

“Government of Zimbabwe has much respect for the dead than the living, the welfare of Teachers explains it all.

“The dead vanoitirwa zvidhori zvinodhura which cost millions of USD, vana vedu havasi kudzidza z inorwadza hazvo kumubereki wose,” he says.

President Mnangagwa recently unveiled the statue of Mbuya Nehanda which cost thousands of dollars.

