Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu says he has deliberately deleted his Facebook page because people mocking him.

“I have temporarily deliberately deleted my Facebook page because people are mocking me everyday.

“I now want to live a private life.”

Lungu lost the just ended presidential election with a huge margin to then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The former President has since announced that he will soon retire from active politics.

Apparently, the former ruling party is also experiencing mass resignations since losing power.

Zwnews