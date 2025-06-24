Finally the late former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be buried near Winnie Mandela in South Africa tomorrow.

The Family has bought a burial site after a standoff with the Zambian government.

Lungu died while in South Africa receiving a specialised medical treatment.

In a statement, Lungu’s family said he will be laid to rest in South Africa in accordance with their wishes.

The family said this period has been emotional and they are grateful for the support and condolences extended from across the continent and the globe.

They also said that they thanked the government of South Africa for their support and for honouring the family’s decision to hold a private funeral and burial here in the country.

Lungu’s family has called for peace amongst Zambians during this time and thanks all friends, supporters and members of the public for their understanding.

Zwnews