HARARE, March 12, (NewsDayLive) – Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has come out of retirement and has been included in the national football team squad that will face Benin, later this month, and Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Musona announced his retirement from international football in 2022, at a time he had been playing for Saudi Arabia top flight side Al-Tai.

The 34-year-old is one of the 23 players called up by coach Michael Nees in what could mark his 52nd cap for the national team.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

W Arubi, M Tavaziva, M Mapisa

Defenders

J Zemura, D Lunga, G Takwara, M Garananga, I Mauchi, P Muduhwa, G Murwira, E Jalai

Midfielders

M Munetsi, A Rinomhota, M Nakamba, M Msebe, K Billiat, K Musona, T Chirewa

Forwards

P Dube, T Maswanhise, T Dzvukamanja, T Machope, W Musona

