Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) chairperson, Patrick Devenish and former chief executive officer, Meanwell Gudu on charges of fraud.

The two appeared at Harare Magistrate Court this Saturday and have been remanded in custody.

Allegations against the two are that sometime in May 2021, they fraudulently advanced a loan facility of US$494 873 to Ultime Accolade Private Limited without the knowledge of other TIMB board members or a board resolution.

Zbc