Ex-Tajamuka militant Linda Masarira links Zimbabwe FIRES to MDC Alliance

Zimbabwe is burning: Linda Masarira blames Nelson Chamisa’s party

MDC-Alliance sent some of its members for military training in some southern African countries ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections and the recent outbreak of fires in several cities could be the work of such forces, MDC-T spokesperson former Tajamuka activist Ms Linda Masarira said yesterday.

Posting on her Twitter handle @lilomatic in the wake of a fire outbreak at Siyaso market in Magaba, Harare, yesterday, Ms Masarira said some unruly elements from MDC-Alliance were trained by Serbians in some unnamed southern African countries.

“Could this be the work of some unruly elements who went for training by the Serbians in neighbouring southern African countries during the election period,” she posted.

In another tweet, Ms Masarira said: “Kadoma Edgars and surrounding buildings in Kadoma town gutted by fire a few minutes ago. Glen View house furniture industry was gutted by fire as well earlier today. The frequency of these fires is mind-boggling. It seems like there is a deliberate planned dilemma action going on,” said Ms Masarira.

Her tweets followed the outbreak of fire at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, Glen View 8 Complex in Harare, Edgars and Jet Stores in Kadoma, and yesterday’s conflagration at Siyaso Market that destroyed property and six vehicles.

Asked to elaborate on the Serbian training issue, Ms Masarira said she would divulge more details in due course.

