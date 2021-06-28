Popular artists Enock Munhenga popularly, a.k.a. Ex Q and Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, known as Nutty O have been freed on ZW$5,000 bail each after spending a weekend behind bars.

The two were arrested Friday for allegedly submitting fake Covid-19 certificates at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on arrival from South Africa recently.

expected to appear before the Harare Magistrate Court.

The two artists have worked on a single ‘Let’s talk about it’ which some described as undeniably being the future of dancehall in Zimbabwe.

The video of the single was directed by Blaqs.

The storyline for the video finds a young woman who’s caught in between Ex Q and Nutty O. Mr ‘Bugatti’ throws in a few dance moves while Ex Q raps.

-Zwnews