HARARE: The trial of former Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi, who is facing charges of theft of trust property involving $1,6 million, failed to commence today because he is critically ill.

The trial was moved to December 4, after Mzembi’s lawyer Job Sikhala advised the court that his client was too sick to attend court. He was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Mzembi is currently receiving treatment in South Africa.

herald