Ex MP for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda resigns from CCC, says party is infiltrated beyond redemption

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Binga North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, has resigned from the party.

He has cited that the former CCC president, Nelson Chamisa, correctly observed that the party has become infiltrated and contaminated beyond redemption.

Sibanda was elected as the MP for Binga North in the 2023 August election.

However, he was among the CCC legislators who were recalled from parliament in October 2023.

Zwnews