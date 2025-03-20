Former Mozambican President, Joaquim Chissano, has paid a courtesy call to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

He was accompanied by Mozambique’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Carvalho Muária.

Meanwhile, the government has called on Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and united in the wake of utterances by expelled former ZANU PF Central Committee member, Blessing Geza inciting civil disobedience in the country.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere assured Zimbabweans that government is ready to respond to any acts of violence instigated by individuals pursuing selfish agendas.

His comments comes after the war veterans led by Blessed Geza called for Mnangagwa’s removal from office.

They accused him of presiding over the downfall of the country’s economy and dining with thieves.

