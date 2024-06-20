Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei has released a list of names of people he calls criminals surrounding President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Through his X handle International Cables Network, Cde Maswerasei says based on various big corruption scandals, leading criminals surrounding Mnangagwa include; Auxillia, Emmerson (Jnr), David, Sean & Collin, Mthuli Ncube, Guvamatanga, Mangudya, Chitando, Tagwirei, Chivayo, Chimombe & Mpofu, Rautenbach, Macmillan, Mudzanire, Rudland.

He adds that others are: Khan, Pattni, Mathias, L. Malaba, Mupfumira, Rushwaya, Nguwaya, N. Mutsvangwa, J. Gumbo, J. Moyo, Mudha Ncube, Obidiah Moyo, Machakaire, Musarara, Wadyajena, Mliswa, Java and Z. Mkandla.

In the event of a similar operation as in Nov 2017, these would have to be the main targets.

He says political analysts say nothing short of a similar operation or something uniquely different but still decisive will get Zimbabwe back on track. They maintain that no election will ever correct the mess and economic ruins in the economically afflicted country.

Apparently, the late former President Robert Mugabe was toppled by the military through an operation called ‘Operation Restore Legacy ‘ it was supposedly targetted at criminals surrounding the President.

Zwnews