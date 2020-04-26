There was commotion at Beitbridge Border Post after a retired former top official in the Zimbabwe National Army tried to resist being placed under 14-day Covid-19 mandatory quarantine upon his return from neighbouring South Africa.

The ex-military boss whose identity cannot be revealed for confidentiality purposes reportedly got enraged after he was told that he would be quarantined for two weeks until certified free from the catastrophic Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, the former soldier who is now into shipping, had just arrived from a business trip in Sadc’s economic powerhouse.

After being subdued by security details at the Beitbridge Border Post, the retired former top soldier was whisked to the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Building where he joined 17 other returnees under quarantine.

Although Beitbridge District Medical Officer Linus Samhere said he had not handled that particular case, he however confirmed that several SA returnees had made attempts at evading quarantine by hook and crook.

Samhere said other returnees employed a variety of excuses including instances where South African officials call ‘authorising’ that the returnees could be exempted from quarantine.

