Former Movement for Democratic Change vice president Elias Mudzuri says exiled former cabinet ministers Walter Mzembi and Savour Kasukuwere should zip their mouths as squabbles rock the revolutionary party.

His sentiments comes at the time all is reportedly not well in ZANU PF over alleged plans by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond his constitutional term.

A certain faction in the ruling party is reportedly calling for the amending of the Constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s stay in office, however another faction is said to be against the idea.

Mzembi had warmed ZANU PF elements, adding that Zimbabweans should not yield to the whims and caprices of State House jesters & bootlickers (Zvitambapanashe) who include Tenderpreneurs, “Prophets” Bishops, Pastors, Cabinet Ministers, rogue elements of the Youth and Women’s League of Zanu PF to shred a People’s Constitution to satisfy a life Presidency (2030).

He asked as to why should this even a subject in year one of a five year mandate and if the Country is short of leadership to see the President’s vision to 2030.

Mzembi writes:

“Are these bootlickers life givers, ko mukoma vakadonha vanoitasei?

Why should such a sacrosanct document like a Constitution be founded and altered on variables that they are not in control of?

“Everyday that we wake up we thank God for the gift of life and good health, because we acknowledge that the breath of life only belongs to Him not man. Stop it. Give Zimbabweans strong institutions that outlive man and that protect the weak, not strong men that roughshod over the weak and our institutions.

“Should we allow such rank madness to even preoccupy us or we report these malcontents for intention to breach our Supreme Law to the nearest Police Station?

“Freedom of Speech is not Freedom to break our Supreme law.

We need Civil Class Action. Report these violators to the nearest Police Station even if its for the record for the future.

“The President himself has publicly said he is a “Constitutionalist” so are all right thinking law abiding citizens, but his commitment to Constitutionalism should be accompanied by public rebuke and a directive to lock up violators of our Constitution. Only then can it make sense. ‘His no thank you’ and public rebuke should be communicated to his Party before the October Conference seemingly turning itself into a ” Congress” to avoid the anarchy of succumbing to mob psychology.

“He should direct there will be no “Third Term” agenda, talk, singing, sloganeering or whispers at this August gathering and there will be consequences for law breakers. A house without discipline falls. After this directive he will make sense.

“Zimbabwe will not be blackmailed to the third generation by lawbreakers!”

Supporting Mzembi, Kasukuwere said: “A national vision can’t be personal!

“Yesterday the Mat North PCC resolved 2030, but it was literally forcing it down the throats of the provincial delegates. A disaster is looming.”

However, Mudzuri says the two former cabinet ministers should be the last to judge President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his current regime.

“Musatinyangadza imi, hamusimi here maiwomberera Mugabe muchiti ingirozi inotonga kusvika kare, tibvirei apa, madii kungonyarara kanamusina zvekutaura,” he said.

Mudzuri added that it is a case of sour grapes.

“Zvinonaka zviri kwava Sugar nhai, kana zvave kwamunyu zvovava?,” he said.

