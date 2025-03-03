VICTORIA FALLS – Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been enjoying a holiday in Victoria Falls.

The 83-year-old Scot who has sufferer a series of personal setbacks in the last few years looked healthy and happy as he was mobbed by Manchester United fans during his visit to Zimbabwe’s premier tourist destination.

Ferguson was happy to pose for pictures with staff at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge on Sunday at the end of his three-day stay.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority took note of his visit, posting on X: “We appreciate your choice of your holiday destination Sir Alex Ferguson. Zimbabwe loves you, please come again and continue to experience Zimbabwe.”

Ferguson resigned as Manchester United manager in 2013 after 26 years at the club and remains the most successful manager in English Premier League history.

In 2018, he collapsed at home and was rushed to hospital with a brain hemorrhage which required surgery.

In 2023, his wife Cathy died at the age of 84 and a year later Ferguson stood down from his role as an ambassador for Manchester United it seems to travel the world.

Image/ text- Zimlive