Former state run daily, The Herald editor Caesar Zvayi (pictured) has lambasted former Radio 2 presenter Simon Pashoma Ncube for not making hay while the sun shone.

Ncube who has been hit by hard times recently came out in the open seeking financial assistance from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

But, Zvayi has no kind words for fellow journalist accusing him of not preparing for his future, calls his situation a case of personal failure.

He defended the ruling party after some blamed it for creating economic crisis which has narrowed down to individual citizens.

“Zanu-PF yapinda papi apa? Personal failures should just be that, personal.

“Isn’t it the same party presiding that has given us a surfeit of USD multi-millionaires?”

Zvayi believes Ncube should have prepared for life after working days, pension.

“Handisi kuti chii kana kuti chii!… But Simon Pashoma Ncube after all those years on radio?

“Is poverty the bane of the profession? Or is it mere profligacy during heydays?

“I saw Hosea “Hitman” Singende in a similar setting the other day.

Something doesn’t add up. That said, I hope @wicknellchivayo vachamunzwa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chivayo has already jumped to Ncube’s rescue, giving him US20000 and a brand new vehicle.

Zwnews