Former City of Harare Mayor Muchadeyi Masunda (pictured) has bemoaned the arrest of Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga, saying it is a clear sign of selective application of the law.

“There is a selective application of the law, Blessed Mhlanga was simply carrying out his duties.

“One waits with bated breath to see if Blessed Geza will also face the same treatment,” said Masunda in an interview with AMH CEO Trevor Ncube.

Masunda is an Attorney, Commercial Arbitrator, chair of the AMH Editorial Advisory Board, former mayor of Harare and founder of the Commercial Arbitration Center.

Mhlanga, known for interviewing war veteran Blessed Geza, was recently denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

Harare Magistrate Farai Gwatima remanded him in custody until March 14.

“The release of the accused would put the nation in unrest and undermine peace and security,” Gwatima ruled.

Charged with inciting public violence through his messages, Mhlanga penned a letter in remand prison read by his lawyer Doug Coltart.

In his letter, Mhlanga said being thrown into prison for simply doing his job will never break his spirit, but rather strengthen him.

He warned all those behind his arrest and persecution will soon realise that they made one of the grave mistake of their lives, saying the sun will indeed set for them.

