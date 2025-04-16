Former Mayor for Harare City Council Bernard Manyenyeni and ex-Acting Town Clerk Josephine Ncube are set to appear in court today after they were arrested yesterday on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Allegations are that Manyenyeni and Ncube unlawfully amended a land development agreement between the City of Harare and Shelter Zimbabwe, costing the city an estimated $20 million in revenue.

Sometime in 2013, Harare City Council entered into an agreement authorising the development of 1 500 residential stands on 657 hectares in Tafara, Mabvuku, with Shelter Zimbabwe responsible for infrastructure.

Under the original terms, the Council was to allocate and sell the stands after servicing and reimburse Shelter Zimbabwe thereafter.

However, in 2017, Ncube and Manyenveni altered the agreement and authorised Shelter Zimbabwe to sell un-serviced stands.

Shelter Zimbabwe sold the stands but failed to develop the land and remit the money to the local authority.

