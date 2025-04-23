Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Mzembi has called for dialogue saying this is in the best interest of the nation & the pple at large.

Mzembi says Zimbabwe is in the mess because of the 2017 coup, 2023 shambolic election and succession aftermath, which remains unresolved.

He says he believes dialogue is the only way forward.

Mzembi’s call comes at the time war veterans leader Blessed Geza warned of possible exchange of gunfire as what he calls progressive security forces go after corrupt bigwigs.

In his message to the nation yesterday, Geza warned citizens to stay away while his team go after corrupt bigwigs (Zviganandas) so that they would not be caught in the cross fire.

He writes:

The “Geza Revolution” is set up for plausible deniability, meaning there are opportunists waiting in its wings if it succeeds and deny it should it fail; as it is, it is not clear who the primary beneficiary is, whoever it is has not owned the project, so you dont expect Zimbabweans to identify with it based on their past experiences.

There is an element of sophistication in our people, they will not risk their lives for ghost and speculative leadership. Whilst they admire Geza bravery and identify with some of his exposes, they clearly know that he is not the primary beneficiary neither are they.

On the contrary the 2030 Agenda has clear beneficiaries, an entire administration seeking to extend its tenure, tends to benefit, its not even about one person.

So where it may be losing the game is on packaging, WHY it wants to extend its stay, it has not succeeded in making the people the primary beneficiary so far.

What it is conceding to the people in return for an extension remains the Big Q, so far it’s about self, so it needs to tackle this one.

After everything has been said and done, Zimbabweans need a family conversation, Dialogue to resolve their issues, I still posit that it will be the End Game like how we have resolved all our conflicts, 16 year liberation war ending at Lancaster, Gukurahundi ending with Zanu PF, PF Zapu 1987 Unity Talks, 2008 MDC – Zanu PF conflict ending with the 2008 GPA & GNU of 2009-2013, and Nov 2017 a festering wound which had no Dialogue closure, it manifests from time to time. We learn from unintended disclosures that it had it’s “treaties” and they may be a source of current discord, including a people once beaten now twice shy.

Conflicts are not new even pre – Independence, our country was subjected to these, in and outside political entities, dialogue was still the ultimate answer.

Therefore the most practical solution going forward is a Redemptive internal settlement based on realistic give and take, win-win mediation and conciliation in the national interest.

Soft wars are as devastating as Hard wars and for a people fatigued by 45 years of perpetual disagreements, they are just as undesirable.

To the Government of Zimbabwe, think concessions & legacy to the people, Dialogue, Dialogue, Dialogue, our biggest challenge around it being our inability to self convene and talk something the South Africans do very well by way of an example. Goodnight .

Zwnews