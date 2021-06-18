Former Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) youth leader Pride Mkono is in court answering to charges of subverting constitutional government for which he was arrested in August 2019.

He is being accused of plotting to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration from power.

Mkono has been on remand for almost 2 years and according to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights he remains as one of the people who continue to face charges of subverting constitutional government.

The coalition is made up of 87 NGOs coordinating for social/ political/ economic consciousness and to see a democratic Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government is on record for accusing NGOs of being regime change agents.

