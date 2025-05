The home of former Chitungwiza deputy mayor Rangarirai Mutingwende (CCC) was bombed last night.

He had earlier reported the presence of 2 white Toyota Fortuners without number plates parked in front of his residence for two days.

His daughter, Jerita Mutingwende, a recalled councillor, narrowly escaped abduction on Thursday, “foiled by the bravery of local citizens who intervened to rescue her,” according to the family.

Zimlive