Angola’s former President, Jose Eduardo dos Santos (79), has returned home after almost three years in self-imposed exile following the new leader’s crackdown on his family’s multi-billion-dollar businesses.

Dos Santos ruled Africa’s second-biggest oil producer from 1979 to 2017.

Reuters reports that his return may suggest there is an agreement with President Joao Lourenco, who began targeting his predecessor’s children almost immediately after coming to power in 2017. Newshawks