Evolution, the renowned online casino services provider, recently revealed the launch of their live craps casino game in the state of Pennsylvania. Jeff Millar, Commercial Director for North America at Evolution, optimistically addressed the launch in a recent statement following the release.

According to Millar, the game is bound to appeal to Craps fans in the US and is guaranteed to draw in new audiences.

The game encapsulates the thrill of playing a conventional Craps game, and to add to the excitement, it is featured live in a speakeasy-style studio.

Speakeasy-Themed Studio

In recent years, live dealer games have become increasingly popular among avid gamblers in the US online gambling industry and are predicted to remain popular. Players can find online tutorials on how to play it. These not only clarify the rules, they also set out the gameplay and provide tips and strategies to the reader.

In live versions of casino games, rather than playing against a computer, players see and interact with a person on their screens. These usually-charismatic “live dealers” do all the game dealing for them. The live streaming element of this Craps variant makes the gaming experience more immersive and true to life.

As mentioned, the live game studio from Evolution is inspired by speakeasy bars. The main concept behind incorporating a speakeasy-style studio is to make the dice game easier to understand and enjoy for both novices and seasoned players. Evolution’s execution of Craps features an “Easy Mode” for those new to the game.

Evolution’s Expansions

Evolution Gaming is working towards expanding its services in the US – a move the company describes as “another step”. The casino services provider also hopes to release Live Craps in other US states besides Pennsylvania, namely Michigan and New Jersey, which are liable to regulatory procedures.

Over the past years, Evolution has been working towards growing its footprint significantly. The company initially released Live Craps in 2020, its first target being European countries. The product had been a part of Evolution’s efforts to create and deliver state-of-the-art online gambling experiences in the continent.

According to the company‘s provisional report, as of July, Evolution saw its operating profits raised by 34% to €343 million for the second quarter of 2022, in contrast to Q2 2021.

The profits had also gone up by 36% to €670 million for January through June 2022 in contrast to January through June last year. The increase was said to be due to the company’s expansion.

Aside from that, in July, FanDuel Group initiated its very-first branded live dealer studios in joint forces with Evolution in Pennsylvania and Michigan. FanDuel’s live dealer games – roulette and blackjack included – will be live-streamed directly from the company’s new facilities for players in those two states.

With Evolution’s Commercial Director commenting that the company’s live rendition of the game was the first live craps game in the online gambling industry, this serves as a huge milestone for Evolution. No wonder, then, that the Evolution team has been proud to partner with operators in Pennsylvania to offer the game to players.