United States of America President Donald Trump has issued a chilling warning to Iran which is currently at war with Israel.

Posting on his X handle, Trump warned that everyone should “immediately evacuate Tehran!” In capital letters he said: “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

This comes after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu recently asked Trump to actively join the war against Iran.

Apparently, earlier on the American leader said he would not join, however Trump’s warning could be construed as an indication that he has decided to join the war.

Zwnews