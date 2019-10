Mr Mwonzora has expelled himself from the party. Our former deputy secretary for International Relations Mr Togarasei Mwonzora is no longer an MDC member.

Everyone has a right to associate and de-associate and Mwonzora has expelled himself from the Party through his actions. It was a pleasure working with you Mr Mwonzora!

*Gift Ostallos Siziba*

*MDC Youth assembly* *Secretary General*