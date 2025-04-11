Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga says generally everyone fought in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle – from brave mothers cooking for freedom fighters, to those carrying and distributing the food through dangerous conflict zones and war collaborators risking their lives.

Chiwenga, whose Chimursnga name was Dominic Chinenge says the liberation struggle was a collective and collaborative effort.

Chiwenga was speaking at the historic Mutapa Hall in Mutapa suburb, Gweru, where Zanu held is inaugural congress in May 1964 and resolved to intensify the armed liberation struggle slowly underway as fighters were already being trained initially under Zapu and later Zanu, while weapons were being acquired.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for instance, was sent to Egypt for training under Zapu but came back amid the split that led to Zanu formation in 1963, ending up in China before coming back to attend the Zanu Gweru congress.

He had been recruited to join Zapu the year before, 1962, by prominent nationalist Willie Musarurwa.

The 1960s and 1970s liberation struggle, which eventually led to Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, involved collective efforts of many individuals and groups.

Various political parties, military forces, and civilians played critical roles in the fight against settler colonial rule and the quest for self-determination.

The broad liberation movement involved Zapu and Zanu, and their military wings, Zipra and Zanla respectively.

There were also other political parties and groups, including the Ndabaningi Sithole (founding Zanu leader who was later removed and replaced by Robert Mugabe) and Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s formations, although their trajectories eventually became controversial and to some objectionable.

The masses of ordinary Zimbabweans, including villagers, women, youth, and workers, contributed to the struggle through various means, such as supporting guerrilla fighters by providing food, shelter, and intelligence.

They also participated in protests and demonstrations, voicing opposition to colonial rule, while vigorously demanding independence.

There were also diplomatic efforts involved and foreign countries that helped to finance, offer material support and advocate for Zimbabwe’s independence on the international stage.

So, contrary to some narrow and simplistic narratives by self-serving groups and individuals, mostly from Zanu PF and its revisionist supporters, the liberation struggle was a complex and multifaceted process, involving contributions of many groups and individuals.

Newshawks