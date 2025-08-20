Chief Director Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President & Cabinet, Dr Anyway Mutambudzi has called for mindset change within Zimbabweans saying Zviganandas should be celebrated.

Posting on his X handle, Mutambudzi said there should not be a barrier between the nation and its zviganandas adding that money making is not a stroll in the park.

“Mari yangu ndinayo inokwana. Mafungiro angu.

“We should not create a barrier between the nation and its zviganandas what ever you want to call them. Money making is not a stroll in the park,” he said.

Mutambudzi added that Zimbabwe needs its own Dangotes and Elon Musks and shun the culture of vilifying wealthy persons, calling them names.

“Zimbabwe needs its own Dangotes and Elon Musks.

“Unfortunately some elements in our society thrive on vilifying and terrorizing those that have made it instead of embracing them so they do more for the country.

“We need money to do great things and prosper. Mindsets should change,” he said.