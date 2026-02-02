Across Africa, vehicle buyers and importers are discovering a new way to connect — through EVCars247.com, a digital hub linking local car markets with global automotive exporters.

The platform does not sell vehicles directly; instead, it connects trusted dealers, truck exporters, and EV car suppliers with African businesses and individuals seeking affordable and verified vehicles.

EVC Cars 247 highlights Africa’s transition toward electric mobility, featuring listings for Tesla, BYD, NIO, Geely, and MG EVs for both retail and fleet use.

Whether you operate a local dealership, run a logistics company, or simply want to buy a reliable imported car, Autos.Africa simplifies cross-border trade and builds trust across Africa’s fast-growing automotive ecosystem.

Explore the electric vehicles exporters at EV Cars 247— where Africa’s auto industry connects with the world.

EV Cars 247 works with haulage truck export expects at Truck Export 247 who deliver business to buysiness truck solution. They have offerings from Chinese manufacturers such as HOWO, FAW, SHACMAN, Foton, and JAC, to European hauliers like Scania, Volvo, DAF, and Iveco, Truck Export 247 helps users find the right partner for every transport need. They also have US and Canada truck brands like International and Starliner trucks. They cover entire continent with specialised LH and RH vehicles through the following platforms: trucks247.co.uk , chinatrucks247.com , uscanadatrucks.com and the European Union focused eurotrucks247.com