Image: InfoZimZw

Eureka Gold Mine has constructed houses to relocate villagers affected by its expansion.

Each unit includes a four-roomed house, kitchen, bathroom, and toilet.

Beneficiaries also received farming land, with the mine assisting through land preparation and input support.

The relocation process stems from the revival and expansion of Eureka Gold Mine, one of Zimbabwe’s largest open-pit gold mining operations, situated near Guruve.

After years of inactivity, the mine resumed large-scale operations in 2018 under Dallaglio Investments, following significant investment aimed at boosting national gold output.

To pave way for expanding operations and associated infrastructure, communities residing on designated mining land had to be moved.