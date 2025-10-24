ESTATE agents and other players in the sector have been reminded to promote lawful and transparent transactions to build public trust and help the nation meet its housing delivery targets, among other key developmental goals.

Over the years, the real estate sector has faced criticism for falling short of ethical and professional standards.

This has resulted in punitive action against offenders, including suspension and deregistration.

The sector has, however, been urged to strive for professionalism and lawful conduct.

This was the rallying call during the official opening of the inaugural Land Conference held in Victoria Falls this Thursday.

“Estate agents and real estate professionals must facilitate fair, efficient, and ethical transactions, serving as trusted intermediaries between owners, buyers, and communities. Regulators and policy-makers bear the duty of translating these principles into clear, enforceable rules that promote investment, reduce uncertainty, and protect property rights,” noted the Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Nobert Mazungunye

The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe outlined measures being implemented to promote transparency and accountability in the sector.

“We encourage the public to deal only with registered estate agents to avoid losses. Registered agents are trained professionals who can be held accountable.

“In cases where losses occur, clients have recourse, including compensation. Members found guilty of malpractice face suspension or, in serious cases, deregistration,” said Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe chairperson,” Nico Kuipa.

The conference serves as a platform to advance a modern, transparent, and sustainable land governance framework; one that builds trust, unlocks opportunities, and safeguards the country’s shared future.

Delegates include representatives from government ministries and departments, land professionals, estate agents, financial institutions, local authorities, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

Zbc