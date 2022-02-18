The Election Resource Centre (ERC) which is a think tank and advocacy organization on electoral and democracy issues in Zimbabwe has expressed concern over voters roll anomalies.

“ERC notes with concern at the alleged tampering of the voters’ roll availed to stakeholders ahead of the March 26 by-elections,” it says.

Meanwhile, the organisation works to inform effective citizen participation as well as strengthen policy engagement towards improvement of the quality of electoral and democratic practices in the country.

This came after some stakeholders had alleged that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, is failing to address grey areas in the voters roll.

Zwnews