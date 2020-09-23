Equatorial Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister Simeon Oyono today paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House to deliver a special message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Oyono is leading a high-powered 10-member delegation from Malabo, which includes the Minister of Finance, Cesar Mba and the Minister of Mines Gabriel Obiang Lima.

The officials are in the country for wide ranging discussions with their local counterparts.

In brief remarks after meeting President Mnangagwa, Oyono said his team had been deployed to seek ways of strengthening already existing bilateral ties.

“We are all part of the African Union and the United Nations and we already have excellent bi-lateral relations. We are here to look at areas where we can strengthen the ties and particular focus will be on tourism, mining and agriculture,” said Oyono.

The delegation then went into closed door consultations with Zimbabwean officials led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

The Zimbabwean officials included the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya.

The two countries have had excellent ties since 2004 when Zimbabwean authorities helped foil a planned coup against President Nguema Mbasogo.

The abortive coup was aimed at installing Spain-based opposition politician, Severo Moto, as the country’s new leader.

