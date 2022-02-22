Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga & Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe are on trial in a case in which 25 year-old Epworth resident Pardon Chitongo is suing them for ZWL6.2 million as damages after he was shot by police officers on 14 January 2019.

Chitongo was standing outside his uncle’s house when police officers recklessly & indiscriminately started shooting towards him, ostensibly to target some protestors during an anti-govt demonstration.

Chitongo had not been protesting & was simply caught in the cross-fire.

He was hit by a bullet which pierced through his arm & penetrated through his body, coming out on the other side of his body & hitting the other arm.

As a result of the grave nature of his injuries, he had to undergo an operation to remove one of his kidneys & has suffered permanent damage to his spinal cord.

Chitongo is represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights advocates who intervened in this matter to protect Chitongo against arbitrary police brutality.

Zwnews