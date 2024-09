Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 29/09/24 near Epworth High School, Epworth.

The suspects, Evidence Shirichena and Elvis Shirichena stabbed their cousin, Justice Magombedze (30) on the stomach after an argument over US$3.

The victim succumbed to injuries while admitted at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

The suspects are on the run.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

