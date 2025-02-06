Epworth North legislator Zivai Mhetu says his constituency is left with condoms enough to cover 4 months only.

In an update to members of his constituency, Mhetu said he has been visiting health institutions in his area to familiarize with their work and conditions.

He writes:

CONSTITUENCY UPDATE BY HONORABLE MHETU

In my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Epworth North, I visited health centres in the constituency on January 5, 2025 to ascertain the situation at various clinics following the recent freeze on aid programmes by the American government.

I managed to visit and interact with staff at Epworth Poly Clinic, Overspill Clinic and was assured that currently, there is enough medication for the 22 000 residents on Anti-Retroviral Therapy.

The National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) is currently supplying ARVs to the health centres and the current stock of ARVs will be informed to me later after a detailed audit and I shall keep the constituency updated.

I was also briefed that at present, there is 4 months’ supply of condoms left.

However I was alerted to the reduction of staff at these health centres after Zimtech and PEPFAR withdrew 6 nurses and 5 primary counsellors from Epworth Poly Clinic. At Overspill Clinic, 5 nurses and 4 primary counsellors have left while 1 nurse and 2 primary counsellors have left Epworth Mission Clinic.

Currently, skeletal staff at these health centres are overwhelmed with work and the District Medical Officer made a plea for the government to bring in LOCUM staff to fill the void.

As the Member of Parliament for Epworth North, I will engage various Government Ministries and Departments to ensure that LOCUM Staff is supplied at the these health centres in Epworth North.

I have also taken it upon myself to engage various donor agencies and well-wishers to ensure adequate medication supplies at our health centres in Epworth North.

On behalf of the people of Epworth North, I do hereby make a passionate appeal to the United States government to review its stance on foreign aid and continue to save lives.

Prior notice on cutting aid- at least 24 months- would have been appropriate, since the abrupt stall of aid does not only pose a risk to beneficiaries but is also a violation of legitimate expectation. The government of Zimbabwe passed its budget in December 2024.

Funds to cover this gap may require a supplementary budget which may not be possible since the citizens are already overly taxed.

As the Member of Parliament for Epworth North, I would like to reiterate my commitment to ensuring residents receive quality health care.

YOUR HEALTH IS MY CONCERN.