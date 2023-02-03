The first weekend of the ‘month of love’ has more in store for music lovers and a number of gigs are lined up as artists get down to business countrywide.

Here’s is the weekly dose of the Nhau/Indaba weekend events:

*Baba Shero ‘Pabhawa’ In Warren Park*

Sungura fans in Warren Park are in for treat tonight as Alick Macheso back-to-back with Kurai Makore, rock Warren Park 1 Bar (Pacouncil Near Magamba Hall) from 8pm till late. Admission: Cover Charge. Don’t Miss Out!

*Mark Ngwazi @ Pamahuswa, Southlea Park*

High flying sungura musician Mark Ngwazi and Njanja Express are set to enthrall fans tonight fans at Candy Shops, popularly known as ‘Pamahuswa’, in Harare’s Southlea Park suburb in a gig dubbed ‘Church Yepanze’.

*Suluman @ East Point*

Dendera music crooner Suluman Chimbetu and Dendera Kings have a busy schedule ahead of them this month, with performances lined up every weekend. Tomorrow they will be at East Point Bar and Restaurant in Harare for the ‘Khakhi City Invasion’.

*Douglas Chimbetu @ F&G Sports Bar*

While his cousin Suluman performs uptown, musician Douglas Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Band will take their act to F&G Sports Club in Harare this Saturday supported by DJ Dobba. Entry is $3.

*Progress Chipfumo @ Little London*

Musician Progress Chipfumo and Sounds of the Motherland perform tonight at Kuwadzana 4 Shops supported by the upcoming Strive Shava and Kuwadzana Massive Band from 8pm till late. Admission: CC

On Sunday, Proggie as he is affectionately known by his legion of Mbare fans invades Origins Nights (formerly Club Matute) in the heart of Harare’s oldest suburb to serenade his massive and loyal followers.

*Qounfuzed, Kae Chaps, Silent Killer, MercilessZim In SA*

Zim dancehall chanter Qounfuzed, Silent Killer, Afrobeats singer Kae Chaps and dancehall DJ MercilessZim kick-start their weekend at GNG Hall in Port Elizabeth, South Africa tonight.

Tomorrow the team enthrall fans in Cape Town before wrapping up the weekend in Johannesburg at Innocent Pub and Restaurant.

*Mzoe 7, Voltz Jt, Ma9ine, Saint Floew In Bulawayo*

Multi Award winning musician Mzoe 7, Ndebele dancehall superstar Ma9Nine, hip-hop musicians Voltz Jt and Saint Floew tread the boards tonight at National University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) Ceremonial Hall. Admission: $4 and for VIP: $10.

*The Juke Box Talking Guitars

Music lovers in Ruwa camp at Red Eagle Sports Bar tonight for a stellar performance lined up by the Talking Guitars from 7pm till late.

They will polish up their weekend with a performance at the Tshisa Nyama festival slated for Jongwe Corner in Chinhoyi Sunday. Admission: Free.

*MashUp Fridays*

Mashwede Village will be on fire again this weekend. Don’t miss out tonight’s Mashup at this popular joint. DJs Lukie Dee, IROQ, MC MAGGS and Ella Boi will keep you entertained.

*Friday Vibrations Night*

Make a date with Dragon Queens tonight as they perform at City Sports Bar supported by DJs Stone, Mango Loops and Zawa.

*Retro Fridays*

It’s Retro Friday at Wood Pub and Grill. Don’t miss out DJ Dannie Vybz, Andile Brown, Mc Mocla, Mc Gully and Dannie Lite’s performance.

*Sosho Saturday*

Gotchie gotchie lovers Mashwede is the place to be this Saturday with DJs Lukie Dee, Iroq and King Urrah performing from 2pm till late.

*Dynamite Chicks @ City Sports Bar*

Dance lovers, enjoy your weekend with Dynamite Chicks dance group supported by DJ Stone, Mango Loops and Zawa rotating at the turntables this Saturday from 6pm till late.