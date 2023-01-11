Enhle Mbali is the topic of discussion on social media after her leaked conversation with Valentino Bango went viral

In the conversation, the actress admitted to having an affair with Bango’s husband Justice Huni

Valentine Bango says Enhle Mbali is a home wrecker

Justice Huni has decided to speak following allegations that he has been bedding South African and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa for years and also wooing her into a polygamous marriage. Leaked chats of the two’s extramarital affair were recently leaked online.

As if to do damage control, Enhle Mbali’s rumoured lover Justice Huni issued a press statement debunking claims that they were sleeping together. He described Mbali as a childhood friend who was trying to cover up for him.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION:

“It is with great regret that I have to use social media to address issues pertaining to my personal life. In the past few weeks, allegations were levelled by my wife, about my friend who is also my business associate, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. I categorically deny everything stated about Enhle pertaining to the nature of mine and Enhle’s relationship.”

In his statement, Justice Huni has cleared Mlotshwa of any knowledge of a polygamous marriage.

“I regrettably understand that my statement could be moments too late and a narrative built already about her, she is one of the boys and covered for me. She does not deserve any of this. I will, throughout the process, assist in clarifying any more illegal footage from a significant other,” reads Justice Huni’s statement.

In closing, Huni has assured that more is yet to come in an attempt to clear Enhle Mbali’s Mlotshwa’s name into the ‘mess’ his wife has dragged her into.

“This is a matter that needs to be handled within my household as other issues have been in the past and never has extended to any further to any other third party”, ends Justice Huni’s statement.

Valentine Bango says Enhle Mbali is a home wrecker, she’s bedding hubby Justice Bango Mbali found herself trending on social media this week after a woman only identified as Valentine Bango accused her of wrecking her marriage.