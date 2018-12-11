English soccer teams track Zimbabwe Warriors forward Macauley Bonne

Zimbabwe Warriors prospect Macauley Bonne is shining brightly in England and has been making headlines after local tabloids revealed that premier league teams and championship sides are closely monitoring the man who has made it known he wants to play for Chidzambwa’s side.

The england born striker has scored 17 goals in 24 appearances for non-league side Leyton Orient to add to the 25 goals he scored last season after arriving from Halifax.

Bonne, who already has a goal in Zimbabwe colours, is now being dubbed the next Jamie Vardy, with The Sun newspaper reporting yesterday that Leicester City are leading the race to secure his signature for about 500 000 pounds.

Vardy rose from relative obscurity in the non-league playing for Halifax to become a Premiership star who helped the Foxes defy 5000-1 odds to become champions of England in one of the finest Cinderella tales in the history of the game.

The Flying Foxes believe Bonne, who could feature for the Warriors next match in March, is on a similar path to greatness and leads a race that also features Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield.

English Championship sides Norwich, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United are also reportedly chasing his signature.

At 23, Bonne is still very young and worth the gamble for teams who need a powerful and fearless forward.

Playing for Zimbabwe

Macauley Bonne’s papers are now ready for submission to the relevant authorities to make him eligible for the national team, Warriors manager Mupandare revealed last month.

Bonne who has two national caps from friendly matches played last year doesn’t hold a local passport and could be the next player after Tendai Darikwa to join the Zimbabwe squad.

“I got in touch with him (Macauley Bonne) when we were in DRC, and he now has his papers in order and what is left is to submit to the relevant authorities to make him eligible for Zimbabwe,” Mpandare told reporters.

agencies