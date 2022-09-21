Bank of England is withdrawing the legal tender status of paper £20 and £50 banknotes after September 30, 2022 which have been replaced by new polymer £20 and £50 banknotes.

The Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) has since issued a notice to its customers alerting them of the development.

Bank customers and members of the public have since been encouraged to deposit any paper banknotes in their possession at their respective banks before the said date.

Members of the public are however further advised that banks will only accept these banknotes before the September 30, 2022.

This is according to the statement issued by BAZ Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mwanza.

Zwnews