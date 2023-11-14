Zimbabwe gears up for its FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a clash against Rwanda on November 15, followed by a match against Nigeria on November 19. The Zimbabwe Warriors squad includes debutants based in England.

The team’s roster has seen recent arrivals, with Prince Dube, Marvelous Nakamba, and Admiral Muskwe joining the camp. In Huye, seven additional Warriors have bolstered the squad, bringing the total to 19 players. The arrivals include Marshall Munetsi, Teenage Hadebe, Martin Mapisa, Divine Lunga, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Washington Arubi, and Tivonge Rushesha.

England-born Andrew Rinhomota, a potential debutant who plays for Cardiff City, stopped by the ZIFA offices in Harare on his way to Rwanda to join the rest of the Warriors squad.

Marshall Munetsi, sharing his thoughts ahead of the opening qualifier against Rwanda, emphasized the importance of a strong start to unsettle the opponents. Debutant Tivonge Rushesha expressed his pride in representing Zimbabwe for the first time and pledged to contribute to the team’s success in reaching the World Cup. He highlighted the supportive environment within the squad.

The much-anticipated kickoff for the qualifier is scheduled for 3 PM Zimbabwe time.

First words as a Warrior A proud Tivonge Rushesha on his first senior national team call up. pic.twitter.com/gCWSBy9aMa — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) November 14, 2023

Zimbabwe Warriors in Rwanda