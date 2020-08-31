Former Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi was poisoned sources have revealed.

A driver who used to work for the former Minister confirmed that he frequented an upmarket Borrowdale healthcare facility where he was attended to by one Dr OB Chihaka.

South African doctors at Netcare in Capetown are said to have first detected the problem when the garrulous ZANU PF activist visited the hospital while pursuing his doctorate at the UCT in 2019.

He was then diagnosed with an anal fissure and rectal inflammation which caused him to bleed profusely upon passing stool, causing him to lose weight, the source said. The doctors ordered a colonoscopy be carried out and it is that procedure that was then done at an upmarket clinic in Harare, the source revealed.

The source added that Dr OB Chihaka ruled out cancer after some pathological examination but confirmed constipation and bleeding was a result of poisoning.

Efforts to get a comment from the ZANU PF Goromonzi West MP were fruitless as his mobile phone kept on ringing without being answered.

agencies