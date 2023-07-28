The Supreme Court has dismissed presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s appeal against High Court ruling barring him from the race.

In its ruling, the court said: “We carefully considered the evidence and oral submissions by both counsels. Court is of view the appeal lacks merit. Appeal be and is hereby dismissed.”

In response to the ruling, Kasukuwere had this to say:

“Disappointed, and we are now considering our next steps and will keep the nation informed.

God bless.”

His spokesperson Jaqueline Sande had this to say: “Appeal dismissed.”