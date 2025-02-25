Zimbabwean human resources consultant and entrepreneur Memory Nguwi has implored hiring managers to look beyond educational qualifications when picking suitable candidates for job vacancies.

Nguwi who is known mostly for founding Industrial Psychology Consultants (IPC), a well known consulting company in Zimbabwe, says personality is important when hiring employees for management levels.

“Dear Hiring Managers,

“As you hire new employees, remember to look beyond the obsession with academic qualifications especially the common clause stating that “a master’s degree is an added advantage.”

“Similarly, reconsider the emphasis on excessive years of experience.

“Instead, focus on job knowledge, cognitive ability, and personality.

“Personality matters even more for those taking up leadership roles.

“The best candidates aren’t always the ones with the highest degrees or the longest experience but those who can deliver real impact,” he says.

Nguwi has extensive experience in human resources management in both line function and consultancy services.

He has project managed assignments in the private, state enterprises and NGO sectors.

Nguwi also trains over 1 000 people across many organisations locally and regionally every year on Performance Management, Reward Management.

Zwnews