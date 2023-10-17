The country’s national employment-to-population ratio (EPR) increased by 0.9% points to 34.9% in the 3rd quarter of 2023 from 34.0% in the same quarter last year.

The rise implies that the proportion of working age population (15yrs & above) in employment increased by 0.9 percentage point on a year-on-year comparison.

EPR, also known as the employment absorption rate, measures the ability of the economy to satisfy employment needs for the working age population.

Meanwhile, the distribution of employed population by industry is as follows: Total Employment: 3,121,007, Wholesale & retail, sale & repair of motor vehicles 26.6%, Agriculture, forestry & fishing: 18%, Manufacturing: 9.7%, Education: 7.2% and Mining: 6.7%.

Zwnews