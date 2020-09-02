Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the only head of state and government who can be entrusted with leading the African continent in the event that all states in the continent are placed under a single administration, a former lawmaker has said.

According to dismissed former Chivi South Zanu PF legislator Killer Zivhu, whether Mnangagwa is loathed or loved, he is a ‘principled’ leader who can even steer the entire continent forward as he was ‘blessed by God’.

“ED (Mnangagwa) is the only person who can rule Africa kana tikava ne United states of Africa. ED is principled kumuvenga kana kumuda Mwari vakamuropafadza,” said Zivhu in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

His comments come at a time when Mnangagwa’s Government has come under fierce criticism for applying the persecution-by-prosecution strategy on its rivals following the arrests of notably journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

The pair was granted bail this Wednesday.

Zivhu was unceremoniously booted out of Zanu PF and subsequently lost his Chivi South seat after he reportedly tried to facilitate a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokhozile.

He, in turn, denies the allegations and shoulders blame on Politburo member Obert Mpofu for his shock dismissal.

Zwnews